Remains of Man Missing Since July Discovered and Identified

By Blake Theisen / @btheisen24 / KVSC News Director

St. Cloud Police have identified remains that were discovered last month as those of a man who has been missing since late July.

Adam Paul Peckham

In a news release issued by St. Cloud Police Lt. Lore Ellering, it was revealed that the remains have been identified as Adam Paul Peckham, a 51-year-old man, who was last seen on July 25th. In the release, police say that the remains were discovered on April 7th by a citizen taking a walk in the moods just north of Cloverleaf Trailer Park in Northeast St. Cloud just off of Highway 10.

At the time of his disappearance, Peckham was riding a bike, possibly headed to work, around 1 PM on July 25th. He did not arrive to work and had not been seen or heard from since.

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking anyone with information on Peckham’s death or disappearance to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 320-435-4444.