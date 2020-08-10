Re-Opening Plan For River’s Edge Convention Center

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center has released new information as a part of their re-opening plan.

The convention center will not be open to the public on a daily basis, but only open on event days. Their administration is following Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s “Stay Safe Plan” for the safe reopening of businesses.

Minnesota is currently in Phase III in which groups of up to 250 people with social distancing in place are being allowed to gather. With guidelines in place, River’s Edge Convention Center is ready to resume hosting events for up to 250 people.

Face masks must be worn in the facility as mandated by the State of Minnesota Executive Order.

For more details on reopening guidelines and booking an event, visit the River’s Edge COVID-19 Information page.