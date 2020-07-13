County Road 8 Will Receive Resurfacing Until End of July

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers in St. Cloud should be ready for delays when driving on County Road 8 Southeast as resurfacing will cause closures for the remainder of July.

Beginning Monday, County Road 8 Southeast from 24th Street SE to 57th Street SE will be resurfaced while under traffic.

The City Engineer’s Office urges drivers to find alternative routes, expect delays and use caution while heading through the work zone area.