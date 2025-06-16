Ribbon Cutting Ceremony To Take Place In St. Cloud

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The city of St. Cloud has announced they will be hosting a community event and ribbon cutting this Wednesday, June 18. The event will mark the grand opening of the St. Cloud East Side Community Outpost and 2025 Park Levy Improvement Projects Phase #1. The St. Cloud community is invited to join the city for the event, which is on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at 10-10 Park.

The City of St. Cloud pointed out that these new developments were possible through the voter approved 2022 Park Levy. The event will include remarks from leaders and officials, followed by informal tours of the new facility and park features.