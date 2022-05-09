Rice Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Near St. Stephen

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 31-year-old man from Rice died in a motorcycle accident last Friday.

Just prior to 6 p.m. a call came to the Stearns County Sheriff’s office with a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck pulling a trailer loaded with a skid steer. The crash happened at County Road 2 east of 79th Avenue, northeast of St. Stephen.

Daniel Theisen was traveling on a motorcycle southbound on County Road 2 as the road began a sweeping curve towards the right. A pick-up truck and trailer driven by 22-year-old Sam Fleishhacker of Sartell was traveling eastbound on County Road 2 as the road began the same curve to the left.

Authorities believe as the two vehicles were negotiating the curve in the roadway the motorcycle struck the trailer. Theisen was the only one riding on the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased on scene. Fleishhacker was not injured.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sartell Police Department, St. Stephen Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol, who is providing accident reconstruction.