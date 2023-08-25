Rice Man Donates to the MSA Scholarship Fund

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a donation on behalf of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship fund.

Jim Hovda from Rice, Minn. presented a donation of $265 to the Benton County Sheriff’s office on Friday.

The donation is for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) scholarship fund.

Hovda, representing Firearms Instruction of Rice, says his group holds Minn. law enforcement in high regard and wished to help individuals pursuing a law enforcement career in attaining their goal.

The scholarship fund annually gives out thousands of dollars in scholarships to students pursuing a career in law enforcement.