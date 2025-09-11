Richfield man dies after car crash in Becker

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

BECKER, Minn. – A Richfield man died after a two-car crash in Becker.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Michael Henry was driving on Country Road 11 near 157th Street Southeast, when his vehicle veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 38-year-old Willard Ewing sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.