Ridgewater College joins St. Cloud State University’s EDvantage Program

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Ridgewater College has officially become St. Cloud State University’s newest EDvantage partner, a program designed for transfer students to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Ridgewater President Craig Johnson and SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz signed the agreement at Ridgewater’s Willmar campus on Thursday, March 13.

In a statement, SCSU Director of Transfer Partnerships and Collaboration Mike Coonen said, “Ridgewater College is one of SCSU’s largest and most important feeder schools for new-entering transfer students. EDvantage will help SCSU and Ridgewater identify and streamline academic pathways for transfer.”

The SCSU Transfer EDVANTAGE Program helps align processes and resources to better serve students wishing to transfer within Minnesota State colleges and universities.

Students can pursue their Transfer Pathway associate degree or Associate of Arts degree at a Minnesota State community college and then spend two additional years at SCSU completing their bachelor’s degree.

Ridgewater College is SCSU’s third EDvantage partner, joining North Hennepin Community College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.