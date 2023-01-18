Riola Named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year And Baseball Teamed Picked to Finish 3rd

Max Steigauf / Sports Director

Although most of central Minnesota is still under a thick blanket of snow St. Cloud State baseball is gearing up for another year of Huskies baseball.

Sam Riola waits on a pitch at Joe Faber Field Phot Credit: St. Cloud State Athletics

Last year’s break-out shortstop Sam Riola was named the NSIC’s Preseason Player of the Year. Riola posted a 429/.533/.890 line while also being one of two D-II players to hit 20 or more homeruns and steal 30 or more bases.

The baseball team also was picked to finish third in the NSIC after finishing second last season with a 37-13 record. The Huskies also received two first place votes in the NSIC’s preseason poll.

St. Cloud has most of its lineup from last year returning, and they hope to recreate the magic they captured last year when they fell just short of the NCAA Tournament.