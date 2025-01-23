Road closure due to emergency utility repair

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud is advising citizen’s to be aware of a lane closure due to an emergency utility repair.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the northbound lane of Lincoln Avenue Southeast closed from 4th Street Southeast to 7th street southeast.

Southbound traffic will be maintained.

The lane closure will be in effect until Friday, January 24, 2025.

A detour will be posted for northbound traffic.