By Alexander Fern / News Director

Pavement removal is slated to begin on Tuesday on County Road 23 in Richmond from County Road 111 to 5th Street NW.

Local-area motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and expect delays. All other motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.

Dates and timeframes are weather dependent. Detour routes are posted on the Stearns County website.