Road Closures for Earth Day Run in St. Cloud



By Jakub Bkum /KVSC reporter



This is a great time of the year that everyone around the world celebrates Earth Day. It’s a great opportunity to recognize all the wonderful things that we can do Earth and make it better and healthy environment.



There are Earth Day Run marathons happening in St. Cloud this weekend which there will be road closures in certain areas in town.



Beginning on Friday April 21st, St. Germain Street West from 5th Avenue South to University Drive Bridge will be closed from 3-8 p.m. due to the Earth Day 5K Run/Walk. Also that same day the intersection of 5th Avenue from St. Germain Street West to 1st Street South will be closed due to the Earth Day Award Party.



Beginning on Saturday April 22nd, 1st Street North from 4th Avenue South to St. Germain Street west from 9th/10th Avenue to 5th Avenue will be closed from 7- 11:30 a.m. due to the Earth Day Half Marathon Run.



The roads will be back open again once the events for Earth Day have concluded.

