Road Rage Shooting in Avon Leaves One

By Nyah Adams / News Director

An incident of road rage turned violent September 6th as one driver was left with a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Michigan shot at another driver after getting into a dispute on the road. The shooting happened between St. Joseph and Avon on Interstate 94.

The driver reportedly called authorities after shots were fired at his vehicle.

Woods was detained and taken to the Stearns County Jail on Second Degree Assault charges. The Melrose Police Department and the Sauk Centre Police Department helped assist with the crash.

If you or anyone you know witnessed the incident please call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department at 320-259-3700.