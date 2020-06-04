Road Resurfacing Coming Soon To Parts of St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Road work is coming yet again to the St. Cloud area and its reccomended that motorists look out for detours and alternate routes.

Resurfacing is to begin on County Road 120 between County Roads 4 and 134. This is an area in west St. Cloud, west of the VA Medical Center. The work begins Monday, June 8th and is expected to last about three weeks.

Please use caution when traveling through and around work zones. If you would like to learn more about the project please visit https://co.stearns.mn.us/PropertyRoads/RoadConstruction. This page includes interactive road maps, present projects and those yet to come.