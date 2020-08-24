Robbery at Pawn Shop in St. Cloud Under Investigation

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police were called to the Security Coin and Pawn Shop after three men were allegedly involved in stealing numerous items from the store and assaulting two employees on Friday.

Officers responded to a call just before 12 p.m. at the location in the 600 Block of St. Germain Street West.

The suspects fled the area on foot and the officers were unable to locate the suspects.

The 75-year-old female and 76-year-old male employees were taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Police Department says that two of the suspects were described as black males in their twenties both dressed in similar dark athletic sweat pants and jackets. Both also standing approximately 5’8-5’9” tall.

The robbery is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.