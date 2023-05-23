Rollover Crash Hospitalizes St. Joseph Teen

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A St. Joseph teen is recovering after crashing his pickup Saturday night.

Stearns County Sheriffs arrived to the 18100 Block of Upper Spunk Lake Road in Avon Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found 16-year-old Nathaniel Morehouse in a nearby yard.

Morehouse told officers he went into a ditch and drove into trees, rolling his pickup several times before it landed on its roof.

Morehouse says he crawled out of the pickup and into a nearby yard.

He is recovering at the St. Cloud Hospital from his injuries.