May 23, 2023
Rollover Crash Hospitalizes St. Joseph Teen
Grace Jacobson / News Director
A St. Joseph teen is recovering after crashing his pickup Saturday night.
Stearns County Sheriffs arrived to the 18100 Block of Upper Spunk Lake Road in Avon Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
They found 16-year-old Nathaniel Morehouse in a nearby yard.
Morehouse told officers he went into a ditch and drove into trees, rolling his pickup several times before it landed on its roof.
Morehouse says he crawled out of the pickup and into a nearby yard.
He is recovering at the St. Cloud Hospital from his injuries.