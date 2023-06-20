Roseville Township Crash Kills Three

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three over the weekend.

The crash happened in Roseville Township just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a southbound BMW and northbound Dodge Grand Caravan collided on Kandiyohi County Road 2.

They say road conditions were wet.

Both drivers died from the crash as well as the passenger in the Dodge Grand Caravan.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

They say all three wore their seatbelt.