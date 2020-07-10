Rox Complete Series Sweep of MoonDogs

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Rox 6, Mankato 2

After a dominant performance on Wednesday night in St. Cloud, the Rox traveled down to Mankato on Thursday night in hope of the series sweep over the MoonDogs.

Zane Mills would take the mound for the Rox, but before he even got to throw a pitch, the Rox gave Mills some run support. The Rox first run was powered an Andrew Pintar RBI double. Pintar would then end up scoring on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Rox added one more in the top of the second and third to extend the lead to four headed into the bottom of the third inning. The MoonDogs struck in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to three. This would be the only run that Mankato was able to get off of the Washington State pitcher, Zane Mills. Mills struck out four in three innings.

In the top of the fifth, Andrew Pintar was able to cross home again after getting on base due to an error by Mankato’s third baseman. This time, he crossed the plate thanks to a Garett Delano single.

The MoonDogs found the scoreboard for the second and final time in the bottom of the sixth.

The Rox added another in the eighth due to an RBI triple by Kodie Kolden, and the Rox come away with the 6-2 win over Mankato. With the win, the Rox completed the series sweep over the MoonDogs.

The Rox now sit two games back of first place Waterloo in the standing. They sit a half game back of the second place Willmar Stingers. The Rox will get a chance to move up in the standings over the weekend, as they will play three games in two days against the second place Stingers.