Rox Get Swept By Waterloo In Two Game Series

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Game 1

Monday, July 6, 2020

Waterloo 5, Rox 1

The Rox jumped out ahead early in this one with a single from Jack Kelly, from St. Michael, MN. This would be all the production out of the Rox bats on Monday evening, though, as the Waterloo Bucks would score the next five unanswered.

Although the Rox may not have come away with the win, they did get some good performances out of the bullpen. Oklahoma State pitcher, Nate Peterson, struck out five in three innings pitched. Justin Wick, Creighton, came in with two runners on and no outs in the seventh inning. Wick struck out two of the Bucks’ middle of the lineup sluggers to leave the inning unscathed.

Game 2

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Waterloo 15, Rox 1

On Tuesday, a Nate Rombach, Texas Tech, fourth inning home run would not be enough to beat the Bucks. Waterloo would score in every inning of the game including four runs in the sixth inning.

The Rox fall to 2-3 on the early season. The Rox have the chance to bounce back on Wednesday when the Mankato Moondogs come to town.