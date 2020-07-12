Rox Get Swept By Willmar in Two-Game Series

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org

Being just a mere half game back of the second place Stingers on Friday morning, the Rox traveled down to Willmar over the weekend in hopes of taking over the second spot in the Minnesota-Iowa pod standings.

Friday, July 10, 2020

Willmar 7, Rox 2

The Rox found the scoreboard first on Friday night, with a run in the top of the third inning. The run was scored with some small ball after Ben Norman reached on a leadoff walk. He made his way around the bases due to another walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice.

The lead did not last long as Willmar put up five in the bottom of the fourth. Willmar added another two in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to six.

The Rox tallied a run in the top of the eighth, but it was not enough for the Rox as they would drop Friday’s game by a score of 7-2.

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Willmar 5, Rox 2

The Rox looked to bounce back on Saturday and leave the weekend where they started in the standings.

SCSU’s own Trevor Koenig took the mound for the Rox in the game. Koenig would go four innings in the contest, striking out three, and giving up one earned run.

Willmar got out to a four to zero lead by the time the top of the sixth rolled around. The Rox would tally one in the top of the sixth and eighth innings, but it would prove to be too little too late with the Stingers coming away with the two-game series sweep.

The Rox now sit in third place, three games out of first place in the Minnesota-Iowa pod. The Rox have an off day on Sunday before the MoonDogs come into St. Cloud for a one-game series.