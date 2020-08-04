Rox Keep Streak Alive in Big Win Against Waterloo

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Rox 15, Waterloo 5

The Rox would try and sweep Waterloo in their two-game series at Joe Faber Field on Monday.

The Rox would get out to an early lead in the second inning as Logan Thomason singled to center and scored Nate Rombach. Later in the inning, Andrew Pintar scored on a ground out by Nate Swarts.

In the fifth inning, Collin Montez and Nate Rombach walked in runs to extend the lead to three. Thomason later drilled a two-run single to left field to give the Rox an 8-2 lead.

The Rox added on in the eighth inning as four runs would come around to score.

Landen Bourassa made his second start of the season for the Rox as he pitched four innings while striking out five.

Josh Gainer earned the win as he pitched two innings and did not allow a hit. Justin Wick, Nate Peterson and Joey Stock all pitched one inning to close the game for the Rox.

St. Cloud has now won six consecutive games and is 13-2 at Joe Faber Field this season. In the Minnesota/Iowa pod standings, the Rox find themselves only one game out of first place.

The Rox will now travel to Rochester to play a two-game series on Thursday. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m.