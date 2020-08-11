Rox Move Into First Place With Win Over Mankato

Rox 9, Mankato 3

After sweeping their series with Wilmar, the Rox traveled to Mankato to try and extend their four-game winning streak on Monday.

The Rox jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning as Jordan Barth grounded out to the left side to score Ben Norman. Andrew Pintar scored on an error and Jack Kelly scored on a balk.

In the second inning, the Rox extended its lead to 5-0 as Kodie Kolden scored on a throwing error from Mankato’s catcher.

The Rox added insurance runs in the ninth inning when Kolden hit a three-run single and Norman smashed an RBI-double to right field to put the Rox ahead 9-2.

Landen Borassa started the game for the Rox and pitched five scoreless innings while not allowing a single hit.

Garett Delano made his season debut as he pitched the final two innings and struck out two.

With the Rox’s win over Mankato and Waterloo’s loss on Monday, St. Cloud moved into first place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod.

St. Cloud will complete their two-game series with Mankato on Tuesday and will return home on Wednesday to take on Willmar.