Rox Play for Regional Championship Thursday After Wedneday’s Win

Rox 11, Rochester 4

St. Cloud would look to continue their five-game winning streak against Rochester on Wednesday.

The Rox scored their first runs of the game in the third inning thanks to Ben Norman’s two-run double in center field.

The Rox would add runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead to 4-0.

In the eighth inning, the Rox broke out for six runs when Jordan Bath hit a two-run home run to left field.

Trent Schoeberl pitched 6.1 innings and struck out seven batters while only allowing one hit in his start for St. Cloud.

Noah Myhre, Will Jackson and Joey Stock all combined to close out the game for the Rox in the bullpen.

St. Cloud has now won 18 of its last 21 games and continue to stay in first place of the Minnesota/Iowa pod. The magic number to clinch is only one for the Rox.

St. Cloud will play their final game this season against Willmar on Thursday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05.

The Rox have also announced that there will be post-game fireworks after the game.