Rox Pitching Shines in Win Over Rochester

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Rox 2, Rochester 1

The Rox were back at Joe Faber Field on Wednesday for the start of a six-game homestretch.

The Rox broke the scoreless tie in the third inning when Jack Kelly singled to center field and scored Tyler Finke.

Rochester would tie the game in the top of the sixth, but the Rox quickly answered. Collin Montez crushed a leadoff triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

Zane Mills got the start for the Rox as he pitched six strong innings while only allowing two hits and striking out six batters. Mills pitched the longest any pitcher has thrown in a start this season for St. Cloud.

Nate Peterson pitched two innings in relief and Noah Myhre earned his first save of the season.

The Rox pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts and only allowed two hits.

The Rox will look to sweep Rochester on Thursday at Joe Faber Field with first pitch set for 7:05.