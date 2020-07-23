Rox Walk-Off Willmar in 12 Innings

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Rox 9, Willmar 8

The Rox would get out to a quick start against first place Willmar as Jordan Barth drove in Ben Norman to go ahead early 1-0 in the first inning.

The Rox would however find themselves playing catch up for most of the game as they trailed 3-1 going into the fifth inning, but Jack Kelly delivered an RBI single to help tie the game at three.

Later in the seventh, Kelly delivered again with an RBI single to tie the game back up at five.

In extra innings, the Rox were trailing once again and Kelly drove in two runs after a hit-by-pitch and another runner already being on base due to the International Tiebreaker Rules.

In the bottom the 12th inning, the Rox were trailing 8-6. Two runners were already on base for the Rox as Andrew Pintar smacked a double down the left field line to score one. Later in the inning, Collin Montez hit the walk off two-run single to right field that won the game for the Rox, 9-8.

With the win, the Rox go back over .500 and find themselves only 2.5 games back of Willmar for first place in the Minnesota-Iowa pod.

The two game series continues Thursday as the Rox will travel to Willmar for a 7:05 first pitch. The Rox return home on Monday.