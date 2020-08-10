Rox Win in Extra-Innings to Complete Sweep of Willmar

Rox 8, Willmar 5

The Rox played a doubleheader against Willmar to wrap up their three-game series on Sunday.

The Rox were able to take game one of the doubleheader after winning 9-3.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Rox broke the scoreless tie in the third inning. Andrew Pintar scored Cody Kelly after a groundout and Ben Norman stole home from third base to extend the lead to 2-0.

Later in the seventh inning, after finding themselves trailing 5-2, the Rox were able to rally to tie the game. Jordan Barth delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single up the middle to tie the game at five.

In extra innings, Barth would give the Rox the lead after he singled to left field and scored Jack Kelly. Barth later scored on an error and Cody Kelly singled in another run to give the Rox an 8-5 lead.

Blake Stelzer was big out of the bullpen as he pitched the final three innings for the Rox while not allowing a single hit.

St. Cloud will now travel to Mankato to play the MoonDogs for two games starting Monday and return home on Wednesday to play Willmar.

The Rox enter play on Monday riding a four-game winning streak and find themselves only a half-game back of Waterloo for first place.