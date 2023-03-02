Mar 2, 2023
Royalton Man Rolls Jeep in Snowy Weather Wednesday
KVSC Staff Report
A Royalton man was taken to Little Falls Hospital Wednesday after rolling his Jeep on Highway 10.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 4:50 p.m. near Royalton.
Sixty-eight-year old William Brezinka was heading westbound on Highway 10 when he left the road and rolled his vehicle. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Patrol says the roads were snowy and icy at the time and that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.