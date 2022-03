By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A semi-truck crash in St. Joseph Tuesday involving a driver without a seatbelt results in a 60-year-old mans death.

Officials say the driver is identified as 60-year-old Randal Miller of Rush City.

Miller was traveling East on I-94 when the semi went into the median landed on Jade Road and then stopped under the I-94 bridge.

Authorities say road conditions at the time were dry.