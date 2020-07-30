Safety Improvements to Highway 169 Near Milaca Now Completed

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The construction of three new reduced conflict intersections on Highway 169 to help improve driver safety and access has now been completed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the following roads are now open:

Highway 169 and Mille Lacs County Road 11

Highway 169 and County Road 12

Highway 169 and County Road 13 at Long Siding

Highway 23 and Benton County Road 8 in St. Cloud is expected to have the same project done in the fall.