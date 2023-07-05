Santiago Township Crash Kills Sauk Rapids Man

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Sherburne County Sheriffs say a Sauk Rapids man died in a two-car crash in Santiago Township Sunday.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sherburne County roads 11 and 16.

Police say 60-year-old Noel Ashcroft from Sauk Rapids pulled out in front of 27-year-old Mitchell Struffert of Foley.

Officers pronounced Ashcroft dead at the scene and say he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An ambulance took Stuffert to a local hospital where they later discharged him.