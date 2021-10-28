Sartell Could See 1.5% Increase In Sales Tax For Local Dining

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of Sartell is having a special election coming up February 8th to vote on a sales tax that could add up to a 1.5% increase when you go out to eat within city limits.

The tax would only be applied to food and beverage sales. Some examples of where you could see this tax spike is; In bars, coffee shops, fast food and delivery restaurants.

Places that would not be included in the tax increase would be; In grocery stores, off-sale liquor stores, gas stations and general stores.

The tax would also be applied to the item purchased and would be charged to the person buying the product, not the establishment.

If passed, city leaders say this would greatly improve funding to capital and operating costs for a variety of community amenities.