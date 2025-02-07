Sartell Police Department investigates possible threat at Sartell High School

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The Sartell Police Department is investigating a possible threat to Sartell High School that occurred Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., on February 5, 2025, the Sartell Police Department was made aware through the FBI’s National Threat Operation’s Center of a Snapchat group message where a student made references to self-harm and possible threats of violence to the school.

Officers were able to locate the student, and their parents were cooperative with the investigation.

Through investigation and communication with leaders at the school district, it was determined that it was safe to continue the school day as planned.

The investigation remains ongoing and the student in question, as well as their family, will continue to receive necessary resources and follow-up.