Sartell Regional Parks to Temporarily Close in 2022 For Road and Park Improvements

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Sartell’s Rotary Park

Sartell’s regional parks are set to close temporarily due to construction on County Road 1.

The parks will be closing late this spring and will re-open on November 30.

The construction on County Road 1 will include a eight foot wide footpath from Sartell Street to 12 Street North. There will be multiple overlooks of the Mississippi River on the path included on this footpath.

The parks that are temporarily closing starting in April and May include: