Sauk Centre Man Suffers Injuries While Mowing Lawn on Friday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Sauk Centre man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned underneath his lawn mower Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 12:30 p.m. when 60-year-old David Andersen of Sauk Centre was mowing his lawn with a riding mower.

When Anderson made a right turn to go around a culvert, the right wheel sank into the soft ground, which caused the mower to lean right and force Anderson from the seat.

The mower shut off and continued to roll to the right which pinned his legs underneath.

A neighbor drove by and helped Anderson get out from underneath the lawn mower. He was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.