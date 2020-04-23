Every year the Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Committee chooses a person who stands out in the community and exemplifies qualities of good citizenship and volunteerism. The award is made possible with the help and support of local businesses.

The 2020 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the year has been announced, and the winner is Manea’s Meats Co-Owner, Juan Castellanos.

Castellanos will be recognized for his achievement by Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger and the Sauk Rapids City Council at a City Council meeting in the near future.