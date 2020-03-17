Sauk Rapids Couple Converts Free Little Library to Free Little Pantry

A lot of positive community response is happening in Central Minnesota to COVID-19, perhaps balancing out the hoarding of items like toilet paper and hand sanitizers in the past week.

A local couple, Mindy and Jeremy Thomes have converted their free little library into a free little pantry. Mindy Thomes writes in a Facebook post on that they know that there are people and families in our community that may need some extra help with food. They maybe to embarrassed to ask, but we are open to helping and will not judge.

They have a few rules on the pantry. Take what you need, save some for others, feel free to donate and help our community.

The Thomes will each have a bin for donations close to the garage door if your donation doesn’t fit in the library right now and they will continue to stock it. We will make sure to stock it.

The Free Little Pantry Locations in are located at:

616 11th St. N- Sauk Rapids

1201 Meadows Drive- Sauk Rapids