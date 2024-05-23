Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger announces retirement; says he won’t run for re-election

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — The Mayor of Sauk Rapids announced he won’t run for re-election as he’s retiring.

In a letter released on Tuesday, Mayor Kurt Hunstiger announced that “after serving the residents of Sauk Rapids for 30 years, including 18 years on the City Council, [and] the last eight years as Mayor,” he made the decision not to file for re-election.

Mayor Hunstiger thanked his family in the letter for their support and encouragement in his decision to step away along with all the people he served with over the years.

He said he’s “very excited to now have more time…to spend with family and enjoy retirement.”

Hunstiger retired from his full-time job four years ago.