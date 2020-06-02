Sauk Rapids Removes Two Members of Volunteer Fire Department After Social Media Posts

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Sauk Rapids Fire Department has fired two volunteer members after receiving a report of troubling comments made about protests taking place following the death of George Floyd on the firefighter’s social media accounts.

Mayor Kurt Hunstiger, Fire Chief Jason Fleming, Police Chief Perry Besie and City Administrator Ross Olson signed a media release saying the comments do not reflect the position, core values and mission of Sauk Rapids and threats of violence and racism are unacceptable.

The names of the two who were fired were not provided.

The statement says Sauk Rapids City Council has adopted a Code of Conduct to provide a safe, secure and healthy environment for employees, public officials and citizens. The policy prohibits violent, threatening, harassing, intimidating or other disruptive behavior.