SCFCU opens nominations for 2025 Changemakers program

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) is inviting community members to nominate someone for their annual Changemakers program.

The Changemakers program recognizes those in the community who have made a meaningful difference in St. Cloud and the surrounding area.

Nominations opened Monday, April 21, 2025 and will be open through June 1.

A nominator can nominate up to three different individuals over the nomination period.

Three finalists will be selected and announced in June, and the 2025 Changemakers Award winner will be announced during an award ceremony in August.

For more information on Changemakers and how to nominate someone who is making a meaningful difference in the community, visit the St. Cloud LIVE website.