SCFCU partners with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud for a food and fund drive

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union once again partnered with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and other organizations to host a Pack the Porches food and fund drive.

The drive benefited Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Self. During the 6-hour event, the charities received more than 6,000 pounds of food, and just over $21,000 in donated funds.

Coborn’s matched up to $15,000 in all food and fund donations.

The annual drive increases awareness of food insecurity in the St. Cloud area. All donations remain local but count toward a statewide effort to help stock food shelves across the state.

Donations are still being accepted for the charity. Those who want to donate to support Catholic Charities can do so at ccstcloud.org/giving or through Netgiver.