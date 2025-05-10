SCFCU receives an Award of Distinction from AIVA

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) received an Award of Distinction by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

The recognition was announced during the 31st annual Communicator Awards. These awards recognize excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all the areas of communication nationwide.

SCFCU was recognized for its Meaningful Difference video series, highlighting the credit union’s Meaningful Difference Program.

“At SCFCU, we believe in more than just banking. In everything we do, we strive to give back,

make a meaningful difference and tell the stories of our members and communities,” SCFCU

President and CEO Jed Meyer said.