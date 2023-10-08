SCFD to host open house for Fire Prevention Week

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In honor of Fire Prevention Week, the St. Cloud Fire Department (SCFD) will host an open house.

The free event will happen on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the SCFD station on University Drive.

There will be a sprinkler demonstration, fire extinguisher simulator, fire station tours and more.

Fire Prevention Week is held annually during the week of Oct. 9.

The week commemorates the Great Chicago Fire, which killed around 300 people and destroyed over three square miles of the city in 1871.