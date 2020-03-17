School District 742 Has Free Lunch Pick-ups for Kids

St. Cloud School District 742 will have free lunches available for children in the district.

In a call to parents, the district outlined how to get the free meals, which are available to all children age 18 and under the school closure period.

Only parents, guardians or students themselves may pick up food, and children do not need to be accompanied by an adult to receive grab and go food. The meal includes a lunch and snacks and a breakfast for the following day.

The meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Discovery, Madison and Talahi Elementary schools.

Organizers ask that you please stay in your car like a drive-through and lunches will be passed into your window. The program is solely for picking up meals and they cannot be eaten on site.