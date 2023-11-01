School Resource Officers to return to District 742

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud says School Resource Officers (SRO) will be back in District 742 Schools starting Monday.

This comes after the City and District announced Wednesday that the St. Cloud Police Department will be lifting the suspension of the SRO program.

The City says its decision to reinstate the program “did not come lightly and was in response to many factors.”

SROs will report to their assigned schools on the start of school day Monday.