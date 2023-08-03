Schroeder Park and Campground Beach Temporarily Closes for the Weekend

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The beach at Schroeder Park and Campground is temporarily closed for the weekend.

The closure took immediate effect on Thursday.

Wright County Parks and Recreation says the beach is closed due to high levels of bacteria reported in the water near the beach on Cedar Lake.

On Monday, the water will be tested again for bacteria levels.

Those results will determine if the beach will be reopened or stay closed.

Wright County Parks and Recreation says they will notify the public of its results.