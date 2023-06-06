Scooter Crash Hospitalizes Little Falls Woman

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Little Falls woman is in the hospital after crashing her scooter.

Stearns County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. Sunday of a scooter crash on County Road 140 in Rockville.

Upon arrival, officers treated 48-year-old Shayna Leigh St. Onge for her injuries before transporting her to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Officers determined St. Onge lost control of the scooter when trying to maneuver a curve west of Glen Cove Road, causing her to crash into the ditch.

They say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.