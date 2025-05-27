SCPD announces new therapy dog program

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is starting a new therapy dog program to help those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The program will enable those in crisis to interact with a trained and certified therapy dog.

The dogs, River and Laker, started with the department in early May and work alongside their officer partners on calls that require their service as well as partaking in community engagement opportunities.

Laker is a 2-year-old Yellow Lab and works alongside Officer Janelle Haas. Laker’s primary role will be working in the St. Cloud School District to help students and staff as well as de-escalate situations.

River is a 3-year-old Yellow Lab who works with Officer John Swing on the Mental Health Response Unit. They will respond to mental and behavioral health calls.

SCPD hopes that this program will help reach someone in crisis, and help those in need.