SCPD Arrests Three Teens for car theft

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, MN – The St. Cloud Police Department arrested three people early morning on Friday, Oct. 3 after a stolen vehicle crashed during a short chase on the city’s north side.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of 15th Street North after a resident reported seeing three people trying to steal a Kia Soul.

When police arrived, they spotted the vehicle leaving the area and followed it before the car crashed into a garage on 27th Avenue North.

The driver, a 17-year-old from St. Cloud, was treated for minor injuries and arrested. Police also arrested 18-year-old Marquis Reed-Taylor of St. Cloud, and a 16-year-old from Waite Park.

All three are being held in Stearns County Jail as charges are pending.

Police say the arrests are part of their ongoing effort to curb the rise in vehicle thefts across the city.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org