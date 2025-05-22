SCPD investigates a crash with a stolen vehicle

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) is investigating an incident where a young teenager stole and crashed a car.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 9th Ave. South in St. Cloud regarding a vehicle that struck another car, and then a tree.

Upon arrival, officers found that the vehicle had been stolen earlier that day. The stolen vehicle was a KIA, where the suspect used an ignition switch exploit to steal the car.

The car was unoccupied when investigators arrived at the scene, but evidence showed that a single occupant fled after the crash.

Further investigation revealed a 13-year-old juvenile male suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.