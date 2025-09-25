SCPD investigates Tuesday night stabbing that killed a St. Cloud woman

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a stabbing that killed a St. Cloud woman.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, officers from the SCPD responded to a 911 call near the 1000 block of East St. Germain Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Falus Ali of St. Cloud with multiple stab wounds.

Life saving efforts were attempted and the victim was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital, where she later died.

Officials say the victim and the suspect knew each other, and there isn’t any threat to the general public.

The male suspect, 26 year old Saleebaan Mohamed Abdirisaaq was arrested at the scene and transported to the Benton County Jail with charges related to the homicide.

This is an ongoing current investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320-251-1200), or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.